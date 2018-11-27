Pic of the Day

Folow us on social media

November 27, 2018

Hundreds of runners laced up early Sunday morning for the Gaeltacht Quarter 10k to raise awareness on organ donation. Pictured is little Dáithí MacGabhann and his parents Máirtín and Seph who started the race. Hundreds of runners laced up early Sunday morning for the Gaeltacht Quarter 10k to raise awareness on organ donation. Pictured is little Dáithí MacGabhann and his parents Máirtín and Seph who started the race.
By Jim Corr
