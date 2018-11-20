Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Northern Ireland Hospice ad
Place your family notice
Online November 20, 2018

Pic of the Day

At Suicide Awareness and Support Group's annual Mass of Hope in Clonard Nicki Simpson leads the procession carrying the central message At Suicide Awareness and Support Group's annual Mass of Hope in Clonard Nicki Simpson leads the procession carrying the central message
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us: