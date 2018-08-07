Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 7, 2018
Pic of the day
Éirinn and Róise Devlin with their favourite friends at Féile an Phobail's Teddy Bears Picnic in the Falls Park.
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
Falls Park set to be awash with colour on September 23 for the ‘Run for Anto’
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
And we need signings.....
twitter.com/ManUtd/status/…
7 minutes ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@squinteratn
: I have mysteriously acquired a goodly number of members of the PUL community eager to engage me on Twitter. Delighted to d…
3 hours ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Was that Billy Mitchell on Al Mortajaz in the first at Catterick?
3 hours ago
07 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
I have mysteriously acquired a goodly number of members of the PUL community eager to engage me on Twitter. Delight…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
07 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@jmallon16
: Brilliant night
@FeileBelfast
@DeirdreHargey
Belfast Mayor . Beautiful singing
#Feilewomenssinginggroup
@grainneholland
@…
4 hours ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Latest betting for the final major of the season, the
#PGAChampionship
. Dustin Johnson, looking for a 2nd Major win heads…
4 hours ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Attwood: ‘I’ll take flags down myself’
belfastmediagroup.com/attwood-ill-ta…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
@CiaraQui…
4 hours ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfastSport
: Falls Park set to be awash with colour on September 23 for the ‘Run for Anto’
belfastmediagroup.com/falls-park-set…
vi…
4 hours ago
07 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Attwood: ‘I’ll take flags down myself’
belfastmediagroup.com/attwood-ill-ta…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
07 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfastSport
: Falls Park set to be awash with colour on September 23 for the ‘Run for Anto’
belfastmediagroup.com/falls-park-set…
vi…
5 hours ago
07 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#DailyBelfastSport
: Falls Park set to be awash with colour on September 23 for the ‘Run for Anto’…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
07 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@JimMFelton
: The official advice you gave to people you were wrongfully deporting to Jamaica told them they should fake a Jamaican accen…
5 hours ago
07 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Éirinn and Róise Devlin with their favourite friends at Féile an Phobail's Teddy Bears Picnic in the Falls Park. Pi…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Tuesday Racing Specials good to go. First up the 'Early Double' covering the 1.45 at
#Newbury
pic.twitter.com/kKULYQd42R
5 hours ago
07 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@OwenJones84
: Given Andrew Neil will not respond, can everyone please ask
@RobBurl
, the BBC's head of Live Political Programmes, why it…
6 hours ago
07 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Fuck the DUP? Three months ago
@duponline
sent a guy to the House of Lords who once called for Catholic-majority to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
8 hours ago
07 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the Day Monday August 6
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
9 hours ago
07 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
‘We were in the process of moving to Australia when our daddy was murdered’
belfastmediagroup.com/we-were-in-the…
via
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
9 hours ago
07 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@ScottFrazier19
: Alex Jones is really taking his collapse quite well.
pic.twitter.com/NVFF7pVHTB
18 hours ago
06 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: WIN one of 7️⃣ pairs of standard tickets to
#CelticFC
v Rangers, Sunday 2nd Sept, courtesy of
@Dafabet
. To enter, simply foll…
24 hours ago
06 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: Rangers drew their opening league game under Steven Gerrard. We've seen enough, so feck it - we have PAID OUT on Celtic wi…
24 hours ago
06 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Another cracking weekend at
@FeileBelfast
and
@ATownNews
photographer Jim Corr was at a packed-out
#TeddysBearPicnic
. It co…
24 hours ago
06 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Another
@NorthBelfastNew
exclusive featuring on the
@StephenNolan
show this morning. Hopefully Kerri-Ann gets sorted soon. ht…
24 hours ago
06 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CWatersYPSport
: Highlights from one of the greatest post-match interviews in football history.
#Bielsa
pic.twitter.com/xUxAyMiYop
2 days ago
05 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
McGuigan wins!!! Tullysaran's very own Conor McGuigan wins the All-Ireland Intermediate against Eamon Bowen of Cork…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
05 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Massive comeback from McGuigan who leads by five yards from Bowen approaching Drumsillan Church
2 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
The dummy before the finish was exquisite
twitter.com/AnalysisGaa/st…
2 days ago
05 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Still all to play for in the Intermediate All-Ireland final as Eamon Bowen (Cork) leads Conor McGuigan (Armagh) by…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Spot on. Whoever that was needs to have a long hard look at himself. Shameful
twitter.com/chris_sutton73…
2 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Just saw the Paul Flynn goal for Dubs. Screamer
2 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@CelticBelfast
: Today is
#GaelicSunday100
when Gaels across Ireland remember when the
@officialgaa
defied the British Empire. Here we re…
2 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
While very cold comfort for Clare at the minute, they will take a heck of a lot from this year. Genuine contenders…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
05 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Cork's Jamie Kelleher wins the All-Ireland U14 title with a great display over Armagh's Niall Stevenson in Tullysaran
2 days ago
05 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Cliftonville supporters are asked to donate generously during tomorrow's collection in aid of 10-year-old Kodi Brown, w…
3 days ago
04 August 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@newbelfast
: At the launch of Thomas McMullan evocative photo exhibition in St Mary’s College. Darren, himself quite a lensman, Thomas,…
5 days ago
02 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@MalMccann
: Wonderful exhibition by my good friend
@NBNThomas
@FeileBelfast
@scoutfinchreads
@StMarysBelfast
#WeAreFeile30
@mackel_deir…
5 days ago
02 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@michaelpierse
: Our
#StairNaFéile
expanded exhibition going up now at St Mary's on the Falls Road. Launch tomorrow night at 7pm. Bígí li…
6 days ago
01 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@simongerman600
: I’m writing and speaking on
#gentrification
a lot these days. This sign in a pub cracked me up. It’s a great reminder t…
6 days ago
01 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FailteFeirste
: An impressive view from top of the new
@raidiofailte
building on the Falls Road
@MalMccann
@barrabest
@DiscoverNI
@Pau…
6 days ago
01 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: An additional room has been opened in St Mary’s University College tonight to show The Ballymurphy Precedent to accommoda…
6 days ago
01 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@ATownNews
: Inspring stuff from these 3 guys
belfastmediagroup.com/local-runners-…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
@CiaraQuinn01
@…
1 week ago
31 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community In Focus', we profile Grace Women's Development LTD with coordinator Sally Smyth
pic.twitter.com/ivjHB3R7JO
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Step back in time with
@cliftonbelfast
tours- read our review in this week's paper! Book online at…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Residents on the Whitewell Road were forced from their homes on Tuesday after a hoax bomb security alert. A local s…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Pic of the week by
@NBNThomas
Walking the dogs along Alliance Avenue in hot sunshine this week- but with fallen l…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Abestos concerns after a fire at a disused school in Newtownabbey on Tuesday night- a local councillor tells us tho…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's paper- end of an era as St Malachy's Seminary on the Cliftonville Road prepares to close its doors a…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@CelticBelfast
: Belfast Celtic Society Statement:
pic.twitter.com/vMieFs7FdK
2 weeks ago
25 July 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@StPaulsGAC
: We ask that all respect our 3 sites. There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in recent weeks & attempts to dama…
3 weeks ago
17 July 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@barrabest
: Dry weather reveals ancient site in Meath's Boyne Valley
bbc.co.uk/news/world-eur…
4 weeks ago
12 July 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NBNThomas
:
@evansms
Old school
4 weeks ago
10 July 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
This is some boney on Sandy Row
pic.twitter.com/rNeRYdEbyu
4 weeks ago
10 July 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Hyland confident his title dream will become a reality
belfastmediagroup.com/hyland-confide…
pic.twitter.com/XOxOZ85Zrw
2 months ago
14 June 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's paper will be hitting shops and front doors this evening. 20 pages of Local Sporting Action. #LocalNewsThatMatt…
2 months ago
30 May 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
FT and
@CrumlinStarFC
are Clarence Cup winners. 3-0 the final score
2 months ago
29 May 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by