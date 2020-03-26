Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Andersonstown News March 26, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY: South Belfast Rises to the Coronavirus Challenge

By Thomas McMullan

Our photographer Thomas McMullan was in South Belfast yesterday to meet the Communities Minister Deidre Hargey who was visiting Medicare Pharmacy on the Ormeau Road to pick up her own prescription. He caught these images of a community in change. 

Please follow and like us: