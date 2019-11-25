Peter Pan is taking flight this Christmas

THIS Christmas get ready to believe in an ‘awfully big adventure’ as Peter Pan takes flight at the Lyric Theatre.

A magical night for all the family, the beloved JM Barrie tale will run from November 29 until January 4 and will feature all the classic characters.

Neverland is in crisis. Pirates have arrived on the island and the Neverlanders are trying to keep them away. Things are so bad that the fairies have gone into hiding and the mermaids haven’t been seen in the open ocean since the battle began. Peter Pan asks the Darling children Wendy, John, and Michael if they will fly with him to join Tinker Bell and the Lost Boys to help free Neverland from Captain Hook’s men; but Wendy thinks it sounds much too dangerous.

Director and writer/composer of Peter Pan the Musical, Paul Boyd, said: “It is always exciting to be working on a new musical, and my aim with this new interpretation of JM Barrie’s classic story is to create a unique theatrical adventure for our Lyric Theatre audiences.

“Peter Pan has been associated with theatre at Christmas for well over a century ever since Barrie’s original play premiered in London at Christmas in 1904. With Peter Pan the Musical, we honour that theatrical tradition and Neverland’s long history of delighting children and adults alike.

“This Christmas, Neverland and its inhabitants will be brought to life as never before in a musical escapade for all ages.”

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre Belfast, added: “We are delighted to welcome Paul Boyd back to the Lyric Theatre this year for this wonderful new production of Peter Pan the Musical. With an inspiring cast and creative team, audiences young and old will enjoy this spell-binding adaption of JM Barrie’s classic tale.”

Peter Pan runs at Lyric Theatre Belfast from 29 November – 4 January.

Tickets are now available, starting from £12 at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or 028 9038 1081.

