Patient chaos is feared after GP quits Ballyowen

THE Belfast Trust have moved to quell concerns of patients at Ballyowen Health Centre after one of its GPs notified the Health and Social Care Board of her intention to leave the practice in June.

The Andersonstown News was contacted by several worried patients from Dr Danielle Wylie’s practice, after they were informed of her intention to leave Ballyowen in Andersonstown. It is understood that some 2,600 patients are registered at Dr Wylie’s practice and that the neighbouring Chakravarty practice in Ballyowen Health Centre will take over the patient roster. Current staff will also remain in post.

A patient of Dr Wylie’s expressed his concern over what impact the change would have on an already severely stretched waiting time system for a GP appointment which he said is currently around the three-week mark.

He added: “A lot of the patients are not happy that this is happening as the service is already under enough pressure.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care Board yesterday said: “The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) was given notice by Dr Wylie from Ballyowen Health Centre that she was handing back her General Medical Services contract with effect from 30 June 2019.

“The HSCB undertook a recruitment process in recent weeks seeking a new contractor for the 2,600 patients registered at Dr Wylie’s Practice. The HSCB can now confirm that the neighbouring Chakravarty practice in Ballyowen Health Centre has been awarded the contract which will take effect from 1 July 2019. The HSCB is in the process of issuing a letter to all patients to notify them of this change.

“Dr Wylie will continue to provide GP services to registered patients until 30 June 2019.

“Patients do not need to register with another GP and they are asked to continue to contact the practice as normal and support the staff at this time of transition.”