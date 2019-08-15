Pat gets ready for his latest big Adventure

ONE of the big hitmakers of the 1980s pop scene, West Belfast’s very own The Adventures, will bring their back catalogue of melodic classics to the Devenish Complex as part of the Andersonstown News ‘Greatest Hits’ gala showcase. Fans will be treated to singles Feel the Raindrops, Your Greatest Shade of Blue and 1988s classic Broken Land – the ‘most played song on Radio 1’ during that particular year.

With just over two weeks to go until they tak the stage, songwriter Pat Gribben told the Andersonstown News that he along with the rest of the band are “looking forward” to the August 31 gig.

“Of course it’s always nice to be asked,” said Pat, “I’m looking forward to catching up with Brian Kennedy. I played guitar with Brian and haven’t seen him since his illness and now that he is cancer free, it will be good to see him.”

On composing one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s, Broken Land, Pat explained how he had been “messing about” on producer Garry Bell’s keyboards. “I got my daughter to school that Monday morning and the main part of the song was done that day,” he said.

Still heavily rotated on airwaves 30 plus years later, Pat said there are lots of songs written that could appear on a new Adventures album. “I think we are playing better now than back in the day, I don’t know why, maybe we are all more experienced. I’d like to put a new album out and give the people that come to see, that are coming to see us, that new work, new material to sing along to.”

Pat spoke of how the band are already looking to 2020 with a series of gigs already lined up. “I have a lot of material and it’s a matter of putting it all down and getting it out there. There is a great studio in Antrim, Einstein Studios, and that’s where we will go to do the work.

“We have the Empire Music Hall booked for January and the Forever Young festival in Dublin. We are also performing at a benefit night in memory of Gerry Anderson at the Grand Opera House with all proceeds going towards cancer charities and the Greatest Hits gig at the end of August.”

To vote for your ‘greatest hit’ visit www.belfastmediagroup.com/belfasts-greatest-hits-nominations. Deadline for all votes is Monday August 26 at noon.

Tickets for West Belfast’s Greatest Hits are priced at £35 and are available from the Andersonstown News offices and Devenish Complex. Tickets include a two-course meal.