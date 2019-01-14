Park to be in full swing

SHAWS Bridge children’s play park is set to benefit from £165,000 of Belfast City Council funding as part of ambitious refurbishment plans.

As part of its Playground Improvement Programme, Belfast City Council intend to commence work at the end of this month so that the play park will be in full ‘swing’ come the Easter holidays.

Sinn Féin’s Balmoral Councillor Geraldine McAteer welcomed the announcement.

“I am delighted that work will begin shortly for the refurbishment of the children’s play park. This playground is a major attraction for families and children, not only from Balmoral but indeed much further afield, as it is part of the fantastic natural resource that is the Lagan Valley Regional Park.

“The playground will be closed for around three months whilst the site is levelled and landscaped and a range of new equipment is installed.”

Cllr McAteer said the refurbishment will ensure that the play park will be inclusive of children who have disabilities.

“New equipment includes a roundabout which is wheelchair friendly, sit-in rockers for small children with disabilities and basket sit-in swings for more senior children as well as slides and climbing frames which have transfer stations which will be wheelchair friendly.”

“It’s a wonderful design and Council staff have done a great job in bringing the project to shovel ready stage. Weather permitting, it should be in great shape and opened for the spring.”

The new-look playground will also benefit from new safety features including a new three metre pedestrian crossing to the playground, finished in tactile paving and new anti-vandal park benches. Sections of broken fencing will be removed and replaced and existing vegetation at the site entrance will be cut back to improve sight lines.

