Paint attack on home is a case of ‘mistaken identity’

A TERRIFIED Springfield Road woman has spoken of her fear and disgust after her house was targeted in a case of ‘mistaken identity’.

Charlene Chapman from the Cluain Mór area had her house and car spray-painted in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Charlene awoke to find a Nazi swastika daubed on her home with the words ‘Heroin Scum’ sprayed on her front wall. ‘Rat’ was also spray-painted on her car.

The wall at the nearby FG Wilson site was also graffitied with the words ‘Heroin Scum Out’.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News a clearly traumatised Charlene said: “I’m in bits, I’m completely devastated.

“I was getting ready just after 8am when my neighbour knocked the door and asked me had I seen the front of my house. I looked out and saw it and just started to cry, I don’t know what to do.

“I’m afraid in case they come back. The kids were screaming, I want them to stay with relatives tonight but they won’t leave me.”

Charlene said she has lived in the area for seven years and has never had any trouble or rows.

“This was my granny’s house, I moved in along with my children to help care for her, when she passed on it became my house. My granny had a wonderful reputation in this area and I don’t want this nonsense to ever damage that.

“I want to highlight what happened to me because I have done nothing and I have absolutely nothing to hide.”

She added: “I don’t understand why this has happened to me. I go nowhere, I bring the kids to school and go to my own job and in between that I look after my other granny. I keep myself to myself.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage being caused to a car and a house in the Cluain Mór Drive area of Belfast.

“Police would ask anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 184 09/12/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”