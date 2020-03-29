Outpouring of support and solidarity for community hero Niall Murphy as he battles Coronavirus

A torrent of goodwill messages will flood in tomorrow (30 March) for leading human rights solicitor and United Ireland campaigner Niall Murphy who is gravely ill after contracting the Coronavirus.

Friends of the North Belfast man, who is chair of Naomh Éanna GAA club and a founder of the neighbouring Gaelscoil Éanna, have asked the public to flood his personal email account tomorrow with messages of support.

Also well known as a prominent civil rights lawyer, Niall represented both the Loughinisland families and film-makers Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey who were arrested after making the collusion movie No Stone Unturned about the massacre. He also was to the fore in the Uniting Ireland campaigns and met political leaders in Dublin and Washington frequently.

A message distributed by friends of Niall on social media reads:“Niall Murphy is a husband, father, son, brother, friend, lawyer, sportsman, Irishman and an inspiration. He is 43. “He is currently fighting for his life against Covid-19 and is in an induced coma and on a ventilator in hospital. His work friends and colleagues are asking everyone who knows him or of him to send a message of support to him and his family on Monday 30 March. The message should be sent to his work email niallm@kevinrwinters.com. Only Niall and his family will see the email.

“Niall will see all of these messages when he comes through. This will demonstrate the high regard in which Niall is held by all that know him or know of him and act as a source of comfort and inspiration to his family.”

In November, 2019, Niall picked up the Aisling Sporting Award for Naomh Éanna at the gala ceremony in the Europa Hotel.

Niall’s father Liam, also a leading GAA figure, is a columnist with the Belfast Media Group. We send solidarity greetings to Niall and his wide family circle at this critical time. Coinnigí an misneach!