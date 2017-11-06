Our ‘Inspirational Youth’ celebrated at gala event

11 SHARES Share Tweet

HUNDREDs of proud parents, grandparents and guardians packed into De La Salle College on Friday night to celebrate our young people at the annual Inspirational Youth awards.

Over 200,000 votes were cast in the Belfast Media Group event and the awards shone a spotlight on the everyday and most unheralded efforts of our wonderful young people and highlighted their many talents across a variety of fields including sporting, dancing and musical categories.

Commending all those involved, event organiser Gerard Mulhern said the night was a real celebration of the talent and endeavours of our young people.

“I’d like to thank all involved in our Inspirational Youth awards and to all our nominees and winners on the night. I’d also like to thank our sponsors and planning is already underway for 2018’s event,” he said.

As the night drew to a close the audience rose to their feet in a much-deserved standing ovation for the Most Inspirational Youth award. which went to 10-year-old Tom McIlwaine and his seven-year-old brother Martin. The boys tragically lost their mother Louise after the 30-year-old sustained a fatal head injury following a seizure in January. Family and friends of the talented hairdresser took on a charity abseil at the Europa Hotel to establish a trust fund for the boys back in August.