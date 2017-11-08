‘Open House’ events for public views on proposed Gasworks Masterplan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO public drop-in events are to be held in a community consultation on proposals for a Masterplan for the Gasworks site in South Belfast.

The first of the “Open House” events will take place this Friday (November, 10) from 1pm to 7pm at Cromac Regeneration Initiative on Donegall Pass. A second will take place on Friday, November 24, again from 1pm to 7pm, this time at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cromac Place.

The drop-in events will allow members of the public to view drawings, meet the design team and provide crucial feedback.

The proposal will also be placed on public display on the ground floor of the Cecil Ward Building at 4-10 Linenhall Street from Monday, November 13 to Thursday, November 30.

The ‘Northern Fringe’ is considered the last significant phase of the Gasworks site, having previously been safeguarded for a now abandoned road proposal. It is hoped that the proposed Masterplan will allow for the completion of the Gasworks site providing meaningful social, economic and environmental regeneration.

The proposal, being brought forward in conjunction with Consarc and AECOM, is to prepare an outline planning application setting out all the key components for the future development of the key site. It is likely that the masterplan will potentially incorporate a mixture of uses, including new homes as well as commercial and leisure/tourism facilities.

The Masterplan will be submitted for outline planning permission after the consultation process concludes.