One week of voting to go for Inspirational Youth

WITH just over a week to go until voting comes to a close for the Inspirational Youth of the West awards, rest assured – there is still time to cast your vote.

Our youth and their sterling work and endeavours will be honoured on Friday, November 9 at the Devenish Complex on a gala congratulatory evening hosted by Pamela Ballantine. Tickets are limited for the event which will include a sit-down meal and entertainment, so we advise parents to call us over the coming week to secure your places.

Workforce Training Services on the Springfield Road has teamed up with the Andersonstown News for the awards.

Paul Boyle, General Manager of Workforce, said: “Our mission statement says that we are all about the development of people and we want to celebrate their achievements and see them achieve their full potential.

“These awards are exactly that, they are about everything that is great and good about our youth and we could not be happier to be involved in such a wonderful event. We look forward to the big night when we can cheer on our young people and congratulate them on their wonderful achievements.”

You can cast your vote on page 41 of this week’s paper. Voting will close on Friday, November 2, at 12 noon. The Andersonstown News would like to thank all who have voted so far for the worthy nominees and a special thanks to our generous sponsors – Kennedy Centre, Noel Grimley Electrics, Workforce Training Services, McDonald’s Westwood, Specsavers Park Centre, SAG Credit Union and Cooper’s Pharmacy.

For ticket information please telephone 02890 619000. To place your vote online visit www.belfastmediagroup.com/ youthawards/

