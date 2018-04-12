Olly Murs tickets go on sale

TICKETS for the Olly Murs concert at this August’s Féile an Phobail go on sale today, Thursday.

The former X Factor runner-up and The Voice coach will perform his string of hits on Saturday, August 11 with fans expected to eagerly snatch up the coveted tickets when they go on sale today (Thursday).

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble told the Andersonstown News that his team are “absolutely delighted” to have pulled off such a massive coup.

“Olly Murs is without a doubt one of the most recognisable and popular artists in the current market, and was recently on our TV screens every Saturday night as a coach on The Voice,” he said.

He added: “He is no stranger to Belfast having sold out concerts in the SSE Arena last year.

“This is the only outdoor gig he’s signed up to this year to date so we are expecting a huge demand for tickets from all across the island and beyond.”

Kevin said that Féile staff have already had requests for hotel accommodation from fans in Germany, Britain and Scotland such is the demand to see the pop artist.

“With the new event space currently being finished in the Falls Park this is an experience you won’t forget and one which West Belfast will certainly remember.”

Tickets for Olly Murs go on sale today (Thursday) at 9am from Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at £35.