Oldpark collision: police say car had been stolen

THE PSNI say they still don’t know if a car involved in a serious crash on the Oldpark Road on Saturday morning was stolen.

The main road had to be closed by police after the collision that left a number of people needing hospital treatment.

An eyewitness told the North Belfast News that they saw a Peugeot 206 smash into a van. Afterwards a man was seen dragging a second man into the middle of the road where the injured man passed out.

“The guy was lying unconscious on the road face down and a few people had come out of their houses to see if he was okay,” the eyewitness told us. “The other fella tried to lift him a few times but he had to be told to stop because he was hurting him. That’s when the ambulance came.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “At approximately 6.45am on Saturday 25th March, police received the report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Oldpark Road in the Belfast area. It was reported that a car had collided with a van parked on the Oldpark Road. “It was then reported that the car involved in the collision on the Oldpark Road had been stolen from a car park in the Donegall Pass area of Belfast sometime between 6pm on Friday 24th March and 4pm on Saturday 25th March .

“Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing.”