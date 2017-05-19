Now you can enjoy afternoon tea at the Balmoral Hotel

AFTERNOON TEA at the Balmoral Hotel is a treat not to be missed. Conveniently situated on the Blacks Road, the newly refurbished hotel packs the same punch as our major city centre hotels without the same high prices.

Served in the plush, newly renovated lobby bar section of the hotel, afternoon tea is a fabulous mid-day treat that everyone deserves.

Take an hour or two out of the hustle and bustle of daily life and sit back while head chef Dave O’Callaghan delivers to your table a beautiful selection, of scones, sandwiches and desserts.

Served on beautiful fine china, unfold your linen napkin, sip your Prosecco and unwind to the soft sounds of jazz music playing gently in the background.

The room itself, which is designed by renowned and award winning interior designers, Audrey Gaffney and Associates, is beautifully and tastefully decorated and relaxing in equal measures. It boasts beautiful chairs and comfortable sofas, the lighting is low and the vibe is relaxed.

As you take your seat you instantly relax and forget the stresses and strains of the day.

As the chef brings out the three-tiered treats the first thing you are struck by is the presentation.

The freshly baked and still hot assorted scones come with clotted cream and local strawberry preserve. These beautiful scones are so fresh that they almost fall apart in your mouth.

The sandwich selection is unlike any other, with egg mayonnaise and cress, smoked salmon and pickled cucumber, roast beef and horseradish mayo and glazed Irish ham and mature cheddar. All of which are served on freshly baked white and brown bread. The sandwiches are absolutely mouthwatering and the perfect portion for two, which paired with a cup of tea in a beautiful china cup are delightful.

Now for the real fun, you won’t believe your eyes when you look at the fabulous assortment of desserts on the bottom tier. You can enjoy mini fresh berry vacherin, white chocolate cheesecake, caramelized lemon tart, sticky toffee and banana pudding and chocolate cups containing lemon curd, raspberry and poached rhubarb. My own personal favourites were the fresh berry vacherin and the caramelized lemon tart although each desert looked so beautiful that I had to sample them all and I was not disappointed.

Afternoon tea at the Balmoral Hotel is the perfect opportunity for a girlie catch-up or a thoughtful treat for a beloved family member. At just £13.95 per person this highly affordable and enjoyable mini-meal is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the finer things in life – go on, treat yourself, you deserve it.

Afternoon tea at the Balmoral Hotel is served daily from 12.30pm onwards, to make a reservation call 02890 301234