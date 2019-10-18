Nominations open for Aisling Gaeilge award

WITH nominations now open for the annual Aisling Awards the winner of last year’s ‘Gaeilge’ accolade has encouraged Irish language organisations across the city to get involved in the prestigious occasion.

Now in its 23rd year, the gala Europa Hotel night will welcome the Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, who will give the keynote address when Belfast honours its brightest and best.

Sponsored by Foras na Gaeilge, the ‘Gaeilge’ category will once again honour one special organisation or project for their outstanding contribution to the Irish language. Previous winners include Cumman Cluain Ard, Ionad Uibh Eachach, Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill, and Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge (CIG), which picked up last year’s award.

Speaking ahead of the November 29th Aisling Awards, Caoimhín Mac Giolla Mhín, CIG Director, said: “We saw the Aisling Award as a token of all our hard work in establishing capital projects throughout the North, with a particular focus on Belfast.

“This, of course, wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of the groups involved. We paid the money and assist with the economic appraisals but the projects have to be delivered by the people on the ground and the organisations who are putting them forward have the difficult work of sustaining the projects. We saw the Aisling Award as a big acknowledgement of the hard work that we have been involved in over the years.”

With so many outstanding organisations and projects to choose from, the various Aisling Awards are always closely contested, perhaps none moreso than the Gaeilge category.

“Lots of organisations out there are doing fantastic work, and it’s very difficult to say who is doing better work that others,” Mr Mac Giolla Mhín said. “There are many projects that focus on teaching the Irish language to hundreds of people on a weekly basis. There are many others who are doing diverse work with Irish language community projects, who are helping their areas through the medium of Irish. There are people who are doing strategic work and developing different sectors through the Irish language. They are all doing amazing work, so for the judges. I appreciate that it will be a difficult job to decide.”

He continued: “The Aisling Award is a prestigious one to receive and it motivated us to work closer with organisations on the ground.

“I would imagine that those organising the various Irish language projects have a goal to reach as many people as possible, so it’s a good opportunity to profile the organisation and it’s an accolade to be proud of.”

This year’s premier sponsor for the awards night will once again be the Open University.

Other sponsors include the Kennedy Centre, Belfast International Airport, Sean Graham, and TG4.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

– The Positive Belfast Award.

– Outstanding Achievement in Education Award.

– Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award.

– The Culture and Arts Award.

– Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language.

– The Small Business – Big Impact Award.

– The Fáilte Award for Hospitality and Tourism.

– Roll of Honour and the Aisling Person of the Year Award.

Nominations for the awards are now open to all and those wishing to contribute can do so at www.aisling-events.com.

Nominations close on Friday, November 1.