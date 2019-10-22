Nominations get under way for Culture and Arts award

WITH nominations pouring in for the annual Aisling Awards, West Belfast artist Deirdre Mackel, winner of last year’s ‘Culture and Arts’ accolade, says the prestigious awards help to “promote the rich art and culture of Belfast”.

Now celebrating its 23rd year, the glittering night, held at the Europa Hotel, will welcome Mayor of Boston Marty Walsh, who will give the keynote address when the city comes to honour its brightest and best.

Sponsored by TG4, the Culture and Arts category will once again honour one standout project, individual or organisation for their contribution to the creative side of our city. Previous winners include artist Deirdre Mackel, Colin Davidson and Kabosh theatre company.

Speaking ahead of the event, TG4’s Marketing Manager Padraic Ó Raighne said: “It is an honour and a pleasure for TG4 to be associated with the Aisling Awards, to recognise the outstanding work being done by individuals and communities throughout the city of Belfast and surrounding areas.”

2018 Culture and Arts recipient Deirdre Mackel described wining the award as the “highlight of her career”.

“I was delighted to receive the Aisling Award for Culture and Arts last year. It was even an honour to be shortlisted. That in itself is a big achievement. I really didn’t expect to win. It was such a lovely surprise to have such a prestigious recognition for my artwork and the artwork I have been involved in delivering in the community of West Belfast for many years. Receiving this award was the highlight of my career to date and the high profile publicity that goes with this Aisling Award also helps to promote and celebrate the rich art and culture of our city.”

This year’s premier sponsor for the awards night will once again be the Open University.

Sponsors include the Kennedy Centre, Belfast International Airport, Sean Graham and TG4.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

The Positive Belfast Award

Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award

The Culture and Arts Award

Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language

The Small Business – Big Impact Award

The Fáilte Award for Hospitality and Tourism

Roll of Honour and the Aisling Person of the Year Award.

Nominations for the awards are now open to all and those wishing to contribute can so at www.aisling-events.com.

Nominations close on Friday, November 1.

