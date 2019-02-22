Nominations flood in for Best of the West 2019

IT’S that special time of year again when you get to nominate your picks for the Best of the West 2019.

This initiative is all about celebrating excellence in our local service community and business sectors here in the West of the city. We’re urging our loyal readers to fill out a nomination form for those they believe are most deserving of an accolade.

There are now 36 categories to choose from with a new additional category – ‘Best Marie Curie Volunteer’ – and the nominations are already coming in thick and fast.

John Jones, manager of the Kennedy Centre, a key participant in the Best of the West, said: “The Kennedy Centre is at the heart of West Belfast and we are proud to be associated with this wonderful event. This is all about positivity and hope, something we here in the Kennedy Centre are passionate about.”

So why not take the time to look through our list of categories on page nine and nominate your favourites, whether it’s a much-loved local business or a wonderful sports person or community worker. Let’s show our local favourites how much they mean to us.

Will the PD retain their title of Best Bar? And what about Colin Valley FC? Can they pick up a BotW trophy again? If you want them to hold on to the Best Football Club then get nominating.

You can nominate through the paper each week or online at www.belfastmedia group.com

A gala night of celebrations to present the awards will be held in the Devenish Complex on Saturday, April 14 with another ‘Best’ acting as host – the much-loved BBC personality and local man Barra Best. A special thanks goes out to event sponsors Translink (Premier Partner), the Kennedy Centre, Huhtamaki, the Hair Lounge, Asda Westwood, Specsavers Park Centre, MCK Property and Ortus.

Nominations will close on March 8, with a shortlist of four from each category to follow.

Now get nominating!

