‘No limitations on truth’ say families

1 SHARES Share Tweet

FAMILIES of victims and survivors of atrocities during the Troubles held a protest yesterday (Monday) afternoon to show their opposition to a proposed statute of limitations for killings in the conflict.

Relatives of those killed at Loughinisland, Ballymurphy and McGurk’s Bar were among those who attended the protest at Stormont.

A number of placards were held up stating ‘No limitations on truth’ with banners and photos of relatives on display.

The protest was organised in response to a decision last week by the British government to unexpectedly insert a new item in the deadlocked Stormont talks suggesting protection for British army members and the RUC from prosecution from historical allegations.

Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly, who attended the protest, said there can be no immunity or impunity for British soldiers.

“There can be no statute of limitations or amnesty for British armed forces involved in killing citizens or colluding with loyalists in killing citizens, in Ireland,” he said.

“It is an act of bad faith for the British government to add a statute of limitations to a consultation document on the legacy structures agreed by parties in the Stormont House Agreement.

“Over many months of negotiations the British government did not at any time raise this possibility. It is a slap in the face to long-suffering families, some of whom have been waiting well over 40 years to learn the truth about the death of their loved-ones.

“They came to Stormont to show their disgust and understandable anger at this latest attempt to prevent truth and justice for victims and survivors.

“British armed forces acted with impunity and immunity during the long conflict and it appears the British government now want to legalise that immunity.

“Sinn Féin will stand with the families in opposing any such move.”