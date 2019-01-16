NI manager O’Neill says ex-Crusaders winger’s lewd act was ‘clearly unacceptable’

POLICE say they are “conducting inquiries” after Northern Ireland international footballer Gavin Whyte was filmed performing a lewd act in public in Belfast city centre.

The winger’s club, Oxford United, have warned Whyte about his future conduct after he and another man were filmed exposing themselves in the street on a night out. The former Crusaders man will also be disciplined by the club after shockingly graphic footage of the incident appeared on social media.

The 22 year-old has apologised for his actions.

“It was a moment of stupidity from me, one I regret very much and which I have to try and learn from.” He said. “I can only apologise to anyone I offended and to those I let down by my behaviour.

“I am embarrassed beyond words but all I can do is try to move on, concentrate on my football, and make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said: “Gavin’s actions in the video are clearly unacceptable and fall far below the standards that we expect from a Northern Ireland international.

“I know that Oxford United will discipline him appropriately for this significant mistake and both his club and the Irish FA will put in place measures to make sure that he learns from it.”

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson added: “It is totally out of character. Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man who is totally devastated by this.

“I have rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn’t have done. Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level.

“We will sit down with Gavin and we will remind him in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities. We have psychological and behavioural support here to help him get through this. He is a great kid and I hope the fans can forgive him for one moment of madness.”

