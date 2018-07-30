Ní Chuilín hits out at UFF after depraved attack on grieving mother

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has hit out at loyalist who she says threatened a grieving mum and ordered her to leave her North Belfast home.

Only hours after the threats her home was attacked and her windows smashed.

The North Belfast MLA said: “Police have confirmed that the loyalist paramilitary group, the UFF, threatened a woman and ordered her to leave her home in Oldpark today.

“Only hours later her home was attacked and the windows of her home were smashed.

“These shameful and depraved actions were carried in the full knowledge that her son, who died tragically last Thursday, was due to be waked from the family home.

“These sickening actions must be condemned by all and the criminals responsible should pack up and get off the backs of the community.”

She continued: “The continued existence of these armed groups is a blight on society.

“The PSNI needs to intensify its efforts remove the scourge of loyalist paramilitaries from our society.

“I would urge anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the police.”

Carál Ní Chuilin has also contacted the Housing Executive and called on them to ensure the family gets emergency accommodation.