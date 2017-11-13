New sports pavilion opens in Poleglass

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOXING hero James Tennyson was on hand to do the honours as the new sporting pavilion at Sally Gardens in West Belfast was unveiled.

A four team changing facility was also officially opened as the WBA International super featherweight champion praised the standard of the pavilion.

“I’m confident our area will see a lot more sporting champions who benefit from these first class facilities,” he said.

Speaking at the opening, Michael George, Chair of the Poleglass Community Association, said: “The 3G pitch has already proved popular with people from the area and beyond, attracting major sporting events such as a number of cross border and cross community football tournaments.

“The changing pavilion will allow us to further expand, hosting competitive events in soccer, GAA and rugby.

“We appreciate the support of Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities in providing the funding for this facility. By working together, we are building an open, healthy, and confident community.”

Director of Community Empowerment at the Department for Communities (DfC), Maggie Smith, added: “The Department was delighted to have been able to work with Belfast City Council and Poleglass Community Association at Sally Gardens to put in place this essential resource. I look forward to seeing the local community make even greater use of this great Sports Zone in Poleglass.”