New leisure centres starting to take shape

EXCITING new pictures of the progressing development of West Belfast’s two new leisure centres have been released this week.

Sinn Féin representatives visited the sites of the new leisure centre’s in Andersonstown and Twinbrook.

The new Andersonstown Leisure Centre is a £25 million project with a focus on family fun. It will include brand new swimming pools, water slides and a range of new playing surfaces among other things.

Speaking following a site visit to the centre, Cllr Emma Groves said: “There have been no real holdups, so everything is progressing as planned. It’s good to see things going well and as far as we are aware it should be opened in early 2020.

“It is still a building site, but it’s exciting to see things take shape. You can now see where the main pool is going to be, the kids play area, the fitness rooms. The space that is going to be there for different activities is amazing. You can really see how it will look when it’s finished. There is going to be loads of space for different kinds of community use.”

Following a site visit to the new Colin Leisure Centre, Cllr Stephen Magennis said: “Exciting to see the centre taking shape and new play park. This is a massive investment delivered by Team Colin Sinn Féin.

“We promised a state-of-the-art sports centre with outdoor pitches for soccer and Gaelic and 5-a-side domed and outdoor pitches, a gym, swimming pool and a new sports hall, which will be the biggest in Belfast and across Ireland. Sinn Féin delivered along with many other projects in the Colin area with around £30 million investment.”

