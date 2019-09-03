Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

belfast-met-clearing-days
Online September 3, 2019

New beginnings at St Genevieve’s High School

Head of Year 8 Michael Bennett with Principal Jackie Bartley welcomes First Year students to St Genevieve's High School Head of Year 8 Michael Bennett with Principal Jackie Bartley welcomes First Year students to St Genevieve's High School
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us: