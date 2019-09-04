MPs to vote on Brexit delay bill

MPs will vote today (Wednesday) on a Brexit delay bill after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a key vote in the Commons last night.

Tory rebels joined opposition MPs in supporting a bid to take control of the Commons agenda and pass legislation which would prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

MPs voted by 328 votes to 301 in what was the new Prime Minister’s first key vote in the Commons.

Mr Johnson says he will call for a general election if he is forced to request an extension to the deadline.

MPs will first vote on the Brexit delay bill and if passed, a vote on a general election will follow.

A two-thirds majority is needed in favour of an election for one to be called.

Speaking after his defeat on Tuesday night, Boris Johnson stated, “The consequences of this vote tonight means that Parliament is on the brink of wrecking any deal that we might be able to get in Brussels.

“It will hand control of the negotiations to the EU.

“And by contrast, everyone will know that if I am Prime Minister, I will go to Brussels, I will go for a deal and I believe I will get a deal.

“And we will leave anyway, even if we don’t (get a deal) we will leave anyway on October 31.

“The people of this country will have to choose.

“The leader of the opposition has been begging for an election for two years.

“He has thousands of supporters outside calling for an election. I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to stop negotiations and to compel another pointless delay to Brexit potentially for years then that would be the only way to resolve this.

“I can confirm that we are tonight tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliament Act.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has called on MPs to do “everything in their power” to prevent a no-deal.

Mr Eastwood said, “Too many MPs are invested in the high political drama of what has been happening at Westminster. We do not live in a House of Cards world.

“Decisions taken this week will have a profound impact on people and communities across these islands. It’s time brass-necked rhetoric gave way to careful consideration of how to best protect the interests of those we represent.”