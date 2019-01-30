MPs back changes to Irish border backstop

MPs at Westminster have voted to reopen Brexit talks with the EU and replace the Irish border backstop with ‘alternative arrangements’.

But it remains to be seen what that vote means in reality, as the EU almost immediately reiterated its firm position that it will not be renegotiating the withdrawal agreement it struck with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

DUP votes proved crucial with 317 to 301 in favour of a proposal from Tory MP Sir Graham Brady to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement and replace the backstop with ‘alternative arrangements’ to avoid a hard border.

Within minutes of the vote SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Conservatives had “effectively ripped apart the Good Friday Agreement”.

DUP deuty leader Nigel Dodds reacted angrily to that claim, saying it was “utterly reckless to talk in those terms”.

MPs earlier voted voted 318 to 310 in favour of rejecting a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

The vote outcome was met by a firm stance from EU leaders who insisted the Withdrawal Agreement would not be renegotiated.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the backstop was “necessary” and “the developments at Westminster do nothing to change this”.

European Council President Donald Tusk reaffirmed the EU position, adding: “The Withdrawal Agreement is and remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the European Union. The backstop is part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and the Withdrawal Agreementis not open for re-negotiation.”

The vote has received widespread reaction from local politiicans.

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British parliament needs to realise that it cannot push the people of Ireland around over Brexit.

“What is happening at Westminster is clearly not in the interests of Ireland,” he said.

“Instead it is all about the right-wing Brextremists of the Tory party who have been allowed to set the agenda.

“In its desperation, the British government is trying to threaten and intimidate the Irish people with a hard border and an economic cliff edge.

“They need to realise the days of the British government and British parliament threatening the people of Ireland and pushing them around are over and not coming back.

“The Irish government and EU need to stand firm against attempts to sabotage what has already been agreed.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood hit out at the British government’s decision to “allow the dissolution of the Irish backstop” over the heads of people in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Tonight, London decided that the interests of the people in Northern Ireland were secondary to the needs of the Conservative Party. The rejection of the Irish backstop, the only viable mechanism to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, is an affront to the Good Friday Agreement.

“Let me be clear, the people of Northern Ireland did not consent to this. We will continue to engage with the Irish government to ensure that the backstop, as reiterated by Brussels, will not be undermined in the slightest.”

Alliance Brexit spokesperson Stephen Farry MLA said Parliament has voted to send Brexit down “a dead-end” on the backstop.

“Many people will be exasperated at a dysfunctional Parliament unable to process and work through the real choices facing the UK around Brexit. Thirty-one months on from the referendum there is still no coherent way forward,” he added.

“Those opposed to a no deal and alternative softer versions of Brexit are struggling to unify around an effective pathway. While there may be a majority for the principle of a no deal, there is no agreed means to stop it. By contrast, the Prime Minister has conducted a shameful u-turn on the backstop, and abandoned the deal she made with the EU only a few weeks ago.

“Throughout the Brexit process, the Prime Minister and UK government have been clear they would avoid a hard border in Ireland at all costs. The need for the backstop only arises from the UK’s decision to leave the EU and the mutually incompatible red lines. At no stage has the UK government produced any viable alternative. And crucially, the Prime Minister did sign up to the backstop as part of the Withdrawal Agreement and defend its necessity. This abandonment of the backstop is an enormous act of bad faith and sends a terrible message to the people of Northern Ireland.

“However, this is a pointless victory for the government. The EU is rightly clear the backstop and the Withdrawal Agreement are not up for renegotiation, and have indicated as such once again today. So this represents a dead-end. This amendment is therefore the ultimate unicorn, only serving to waste time and increase the risk of a catastrophic no deal crash-out.

“There are consequences to constant delay and failure to face reality, as businesses and others cannot wait for certainty, and may choose to take proactive decisions which impact on investment and jobs.”