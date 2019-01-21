Meli murder accused granted bail again despite numerous breaches

ONE of three men awaiting trial for the murder of West Belfast man Christopher Meli has been granted bail – and warned he would be returned to custody if he breaches his conditions again.

Lee Smyth was not present for the successful bail application at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

Despite objections from a prosecuting barrister – who said Smyth has broken prison discipline several times whilst on remand and breached the conditions of his bail – Mr Justice Colton released the 21-year-old.

The judge said Smyth was a “very troubled young man” and he would “give him one further chance.”

“If he breaches these conditions then he will be returned to custody, and he won’t get bail from me or any other judge,” he said.

Smyth, originally from West Belfast, appeared in court with several co-accused last week.

He denied murdering Mr Meli and other offences on December 12, 2015.

Smyth previously appeared in court on January 7 when he was refused bail.

He was earlier handed a suspended sentence after he admitted at Belfast Magistrates Court to shoplifting from Boots on November 22 – less than an hour after a judge agreed to relax his bail conditions to allow him to take up seasonal work. Following an unsuccessful bid for bail, a fresh application was launched and granted on Friday.

A prosecuting barrister pointed out Smyth had been banned from the tuck shop at Hydebank young offenders’ centre for 20 days after he was found with drugs. He was also disciplined in custody for attacking or fighting with other inmates. The barrister also told Mr Justice Colton that when granted bail to an address in County Antrim that cannot be reported, Smyth breached his conditions many times.

Smyth’s barrister said is client had spent around two years in custody since his arrest for murder.

He said Smyth had been in and out of custody or on bail at an address where he feels isolated and separated from his family. Mr Justice Colton said: “I will, with reservation, grant bail.”

He imposed numerous conditions on Smyth, including that he observe a 7pm to 7am curfew, report to police four times a week, have no contact with anyone involved in the upcoming trial and abstain from alcohol and non-prescription drugs.

