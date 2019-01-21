Maskey magic caps stunning All-Ireland semi-final victory for Naomh Éanna

AIB All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship semi-final

Naomh Éanna (Antrim) 3-9 An Spidéal (Galway) 0-11

From Paddy Tierney at Páirc Tailteann

NAOMH Éanna booked their place in the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship final with a sublime performance to defeat An Spidéal in Navan yesterday.

An audacious 60-yard wonder goal from midfielder Joe Maskey was the pinnacle of a memorable afternoon with Kristian Healy and Ruairi Scott also bagging first half majors as the Glengormley outfit established a commanding 3-4 to 0-7 lead at the break.

An Spidéal lost defender Ciaran Ó Lao to a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Peter Healy late on as Naomh Éanna deservedly booked a trip to Croke Park and an All-Ireland final clash with Kilcummin of Kerry on Saturday, February 9.

Speaking after the game, manager Frank Fitzsimons couldn’t hide his delight at his side’s composed showing.

“The boys went out there and expressed themselves for most of the game,” said Fitzsimons.

“It’s good to see that because the last thing you want to do is come down here and not perform. That’s all we asked and that’s what got.

“Peter Healy, Kristian Healy, Odhran Eastwood, boys like that, James McAuley, Joe Maskey – calm heads. Eoin Nagle was fantastic up front.

“It’s going to take a good team to beat us. I’m so proud of the boys – that was some performance.”

Naomh Éanna settled into the game quickly and a goal from the impressive Kristian Healy, following good work from Nagle and midfielder Ethan Gibson, put them into a 1-1 to 0-1 lead on eight minutes.

The pace of the Naomh Éanna attack created numerous goal chances in the first half, with Liam Kelly making a last-ditch clearance to deny Odhran Eastwood, but the Ulster side didn’t have long to wait before finding the net again.

On 20 minutes, Joe Maskey and Kristian Healy put centre-forward Ruairi Scott through on goal and, despite Manus Breathnach’s best efforts in the An Spidéal goal, the shot had too much power and trickled into the net.

The Galway men were reliant on free-taker Antaine Ó Lao to keep them in touch, with the centre-forward landing four frees in the first half.

Yet their defence was being repeatedly unlocked by the sheer pace of Naomh Éanna, who forced several turnovers.

With 25 minutes played, goalkeeper Breathnach was caught in possession around midfield and dropped the ball under pressure from James McAuley and Maskey with the former gathering possession.

After talking a few steps forward, Maskey unleashed a shot with the outside of his right boot which carried 60 yards into the unguarded net.

Leading by six at the break, Naomh Éanna never looked in danger of losing the game with Eastwood unerring from frees – finishing with a haul of 0-7, with one from play. An Spidéal’s discipline undermined any slim hopes they had of getting back in the contest, with Eoin Ó Droigheáin and Conal Ó Caoimh picking up black cards either side of Ó Lao’s dismissal as Naomh Éanna held their nerve to claim a seven-point victory.