Man to stand trial for murder of West Belfast mum-of-three

A MAN is to stand trial for the murder of a mother-of-three in West Belfast.

40-year-old Raymond O’Neill appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday accused of killing Jennifer Dornan (30) and setting fire to her home in August 2015.

He is also separately charged with the rape of another woman in December 2003.

Mr O’Neill, with a previous address at Amcomri Street in Belfast, was extradited from the Republic last year. He had been detained under a European Arrest Warrant in 2016 and mounted a series of legal challenges against being transferred to Northern Ireland.

Entering the dock in a wheelchair due to medical issues, Mr O’Neill confirmed that he understood all of the allegations against him.

He is charged with murder and arson in connection with Ms Dornan’s death. Ms Dornan was found stabbed inside her burning home at Hazel View in the Lagmore area of West Belfast.

A prosecution lawyer said Mr O’Neill has a case to answer on both the alleged killing and rape cases. Mark Farrell, defending, instructed by McIvor Farrell Solicitors, made no contrary submissions. On that basis District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted applications to have the accused returned for Crown Court trial. She remanded him back into custody until those proceedings get underway on dates to be fixed.

