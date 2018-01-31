Man shot in ankles in Ballymurphy as spate of paramilitary-style attacks continues

SINN Féin West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has condemned the shooting of a man in the Divismore area of Ballymurphy last night (Tuesday).

The 38 year-old was shot in both ankles in Glenalina Gardens shortly after 9.30pm. The victim is understood to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The latest shooting in the upper Springfield area comes shortly after a 41-year-old man was shot five times at his home in Divismore Park in Ballymurphy on Sunday evening.

“This comes only days after another shooting in the area and the community wants these attacks to end immediately,” said Mr Sheehan.

“Anyone with information about this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after 39-year-old man was shot in both ankles in West Belfast shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday night. The man taken to hospital for treatment. Witnesses should call 101 quoting ref 1400 30/01/18.”

Please follow and like us: