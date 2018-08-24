Man arrested after Oldpark drugs find

A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today after a major drugs find in North Belfast on Thursday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, investigating the supply of illegal drugs in the North seized cannabis plants along with a large quantity of suspected benzocaine and other drugs paraphernalia during three planned searches in the Oldpark area.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including conspiracy to possess a controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said, “As a result of the investigation and searches we have seized cannabis valued at approximately £18k and large quantities of suspected Benzocaine, the principal chemical used for mixing with cocaine. If mixed with cocaine this seizure has a potential street value of £6 million.

“This seizure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to removing drugs from our communities and the harm and misery they bring with them.

“Illegal drugs not only destroy individuals and communities, they directly fund the lifestyles of organised criminals. We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and I would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their communities.

“I would ask anyone who is aware of any individual involved in the supply of drugs to contact their local police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Please follow and like us: