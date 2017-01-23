Man arrested after Crumlin Road shooting

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after the shooting of a PSNI officer on the Crumlin Road last night.

The policeman was shot in the arm at Edenderry filling station some time around 7.30pm last night.

The gunman may have opened fire from an “Audi-type vehicle” that was parked across the road, according to the PSNI.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the officer was in a stable condition in hospital.

“We are hopeful that our officer will make a full recovery but this is a deeply shocking event, something that will take him some time to recover from,” he said.

“These were two community police officers, going about community policing roles that the community needs them to do and they have been violently attacked.

“I utterly condemn this. This is the first shooting attack upon police for some time. It is totally unnecessary, appalling and should be condemned by all sides of the community. This was not just an attack upon police, it was very clearly an attack upon the community. Other lives could easily have been lost.

“This was reckless madness.

“I can assure the community of North Belfast that every resource we have has been turned to find the people responsible and bring them to justice. I would ask them for their help and support as we conduct our investigation.

“We would like to hear from anyone who noticed an Audi-type vehicle opposite the filling station around 7.30pm or anyone who has information that could help our investigation. You can contact us on 101.”