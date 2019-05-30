Mallon called up to Ireland U21 team

AFTER a successful loan spell in Australia’s A League, Poleglass lad Stephen Mallon has been called up to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad for the Toulon Tournament next week.

The Sheffield United player, who spent three months down under, returned to the UK to scenes of jubilation after his club had won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

More good news followed as the Blades offered the 20 year-old a new deal to keep him at Bramall Lane for the next few years.

Back in Belfast, Mallon received a personal call from Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny, and much to his delight was selected to head to France with the squad where they will face Mexico, China and Bahrain next week.

Before that though, he will have his chance to impress current international boss Mick McCarthy, when they play a behind closed doors game against the full squad.

Mallon will have one eye though, on pre-season, and his chance to impress Blades boss Chris Wilder for a chance to impress him and get in the squad where he could have the opportunity to test himself against the star players from Manchester United, City and Liverpool.