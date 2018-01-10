Make your New Year mark on Belfast Hills

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Belfast Hills Partnership are seeking volunteers to help plant 6,500 trees and hedging plants before the end of March.

Most of the trees to be planted this season will be part of an industrial revolution project in quarry and landfill sites throughout the Belfast Hills. Some of the trees are also part of the group’s invasive species and woodland resilience projects and so are being planted in woods where invasive plants have been removed or where tree diseases will have the most impact.

This planting will strengthen the woodlands by increasing the number of different species in the targeted area.

Belfast Hills Partnership Volunteer Officer Lisa Critchley said the planting tasks are a great opportunity for anyone who enjoys being outdoors.

“Tree and hedge planting is one of the most enjoyable volunteer tasks. You can see the impact you have made and will be able to show your friends and family what you planted,” she said.

“Generations of people – and wildlife – will enjoy your hard work for years to come. The visual effect in the hills will be extensive, especially in the industrial sites.

“The role is very rewarding and anyone can enjoy it. All you need is warm layers, good boots and a big grin,” she added.

The project is part of the Belfast Hills Landscape Partnership Scheme supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Woodland Trusts MOREwoods scheme.

The planting will take place on weekday mornings from 10.30am to 1pm. The planting will be on private and public land and industrial sites across the Belfast Hills, including Carnmoney Hill, Cave Hill, Squires Hill, Ligoniel and Wolf Hill in the north of the city, Colin Mountain to the south and Divis and Black Mountain in West Belfast.

To find out more and register your interest, contact Lisa at the Belfast Hills Partnership on 02890 603 466 or email lisa.critchley@ belfasthills.org