Local young people spend New Year in South Africa

A GROUP of 24 young people from the Ardoyne and Clonard areas of Belfast have spent their New Year working in a township and in a juvenile prison in Cape Town, South Africa.

They have been participating in a programme organised by the Passionist Peace and Reconciliation Office, Holy Cross, in partnership with the R City youth group.

This is a one-year programme during which the young people will complete a Leadership Programme and participate in community service projects at home, as well as the international experience in Cape Town.

Speaking from the Passionist Peace Office, Brian McKee said: “This is a great opportunity for young men to not only explore the devastating impact of gang culture on their personal lives as well as the life of the community in which they live; it is also about developing the skills of making right choices in life. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for which the young people have engaged in significant fund raising to cover costs.”

The young people left for Cape Town on December 27 and worked in the township of Bontheuwel, where gang violence has blighted the community for many years. The group will bring in the traditional New Year celebrations with young people in the township of Bontheuwel.

Brian McKee said about the partnership with R City: “This programme hinges upon the expertise and the experience of the R City project.

“Alongside this expertise, they bring with them a passion for young people that deserves wider recognition and praise.”

