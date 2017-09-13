Local retailer rallies to the aid of the homeless

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A SOUTH Belfast retailer has held a coffee morning in order to raise vital funds for the Welcome Organisation.

The Welcome Organisation delivers a range of support services to people who are homeless or vulnerable and at risk of homelessness. The services include a drop-in centre, day and night street outreach services and crisis accommodation for vulnerable females.

Colourtrend on the Boucher Road welcomed members of the public with a selection of tempting treats, tea and coffee and of course some colour advice in return for their generous donations.

Store Manager Sara Mitchel explained that having been involved with the Welcome Organisation through donations and volunteering she and her colleages decided to get the public involved in supporting the charity.

“It’s because the Welcome Organisation is so local, a lot of us and our friends and family would volunteer, we donate our left-over paint and so on,” she said.

“Unfortunately this is something that we see, we walk past each and every day, especially in our own communities and it’s important we come together to help those in need.”

Chief Executive of the Welcome Organisation Sandra Moore said they were “absolutely delighted” to be the charity of choice for the fundraiser stressing the importance of fundraising for the vital services that they offer in the city.

“The Welcome Organisation grew up as a community initiative and our roots remain firmly in the community working with and for people affected by or at risk of homelessness. Many of the men and women who come to the Welcome Organisation have complex and multiple needs, including severe and enduring difficulties with physical and mental health and substance use.

“Providing high levels of support is therefore an essential part of what we do.

“We cant support the 1,400 plus individuals that we do every year without the continuous support of companies like Colourtrend,” she said.

“It’s just wonderful to see businesses giving back to the community.”