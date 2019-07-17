Local McDonald’s supports Mark Allen fundraiser

FORMER Masters Champions Mark Allen took time out of his busy schedule to visit McDonald’s restaurant at Westwood to promote his recent charity tournament fundraiser.

The 2019 Mark Allen Classic Charity Pro-Am tournament took place in Antrim last weekend at the 147 Snooker Club.

The popular Pro-Am event helped raise much-needed funds for Riverside Special Needs School. With a £6,000 top prize up for grabs and a total of 80 entrants, and a host of well-known professional figures, this year’s tournament was the biggest yet.

Patrick Canavan of McDonald’s said, “We were delighted to be back on board as sponsors of the charity Pro-Am for the second year running.

“Stellar names such former UK and Masters Champion Matthew Stevens, former World Champion Shaun Murphy and Irish professional Fergal O’Brien all signed up this year.

“As a local restaurant group, we are committed to supporting the local community and we are looking forward to seeing both the professionals and amateurs in action.”

