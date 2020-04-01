Little Lauren lights up the lockdown as St James leads Coronavirus fightback

St James’ youth worker and St James’ Swifts president Damien Lindsay told the Andersonstown News that it was “great to see so much community spirit in the area”.

“A lot of residents joined in Thursday’s appreciation applause for the NHS and this is a way of showing more support to the wonderful staff and health workers at this time.

Added Damien: “We wanted to do this in a way that could be done in the safety of residents’ own gardens and the children could get involved in decorating the front of the houses. And, as a little early seasonal treat, we distributed hundreds of Easter eggs to the young workers.”

Local activist Lisa Henricks said St James was proud of its reputation as a united community: “The idea was a small gesture to show our support to all NHS staff. St James’ is a brilliant area to live in, the community spirit is the best. The kids loved lighting up the gardens to support our NHS heroes.”