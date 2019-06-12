Line-up announced for Féile dance night

A HOST of dance scene legends have been announced for the much-anticipated Féile an Phobail dance night this summer.

The free event will take place on Thursday, August 8 in the Falls Park during the annual West Belfast festival – and the stampede for tickets has already begun.

The line-up is made up of GENTECH, Eddie Halliwell, Mauro Picotto, Bryan Kearney, Zatax, Shugz and Darren Styles.

GENTECH is a collaboration between Scottish DJ Mark Sherry and German DJ Scot Project.

Eddie Halliwell from Wigan is a world dance legend, having held residencies at Goodgreef, Gatecrasher and Cream in Ibiza. He is also a former DJ of the Year and BBC Radio 1 resident DJ.

World-renowned Italian DJ Mauro Picotto began his career back in 1984, and was crowned best DJ in Italy in 1989. Picotto has gone on to release over 600 productions and remixes, selling over six million copies worldwide with hits such as ‘Iguana’, ‘Komodo’ and the instantly familiar ‘Lizard’.

Dublin DJ Bryan Kearney specialises in uplifting trance and psy-trance having began DJing when he was 19 years old. Bryan has performed at some of the world’s leading dance events including the Sunrise Festival in Poland and Sensation White in Melbourne. His track ‘Exactly’ with John O’Callaghan has featured on no less than fifteen album compilations.

Lazio-born Gerardo Roschini is better known as Zatox. He made his name on the underground scene and is a prominent figure within the rawstyle scene.

Local DJ Christopher Kirkpatrick, better known as Shugz, shot to fame for combining youth, energy, electrifyingly impressive deck skills and notable production ability. He will DJ again this summer in Belfast after appearing at Subculture in May.

Colchester-born Darren Styles is also a world-famous name on the DJ scene having made his name as part of Force & Styles during the 1990s and in the early 2000s with Mark Brady as Styles & Breeze. As a solo artist, Styles continued his success with albums ‘Skydiving’ in 2008 and ‘Feel the Pressure’ in 2010.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “We have been working hard over the past few months on Féile Dance Night and we are absolutely delighted to be able to finally announce the line-up for what will be the biggest Féile event ever to take place in the Falls Park on Thursday 8th August.

“Local DJs will also have their chance to play on the same bill with some of the world’s biggest dance artists.

“The event is supported by Belfast City Council and the great news for everyone attending is that it is free.

“Everyone attending will need a ticket, which are all free, but once the tickets are gone, they are gone.

“Last year the demand for tickets for the Féile Dance Night was phenomenal and I expect that this year it will be even bigger again.

“Féile Dance Night is going to be a spectacular event and an incredible occasion.”

Tickets will be available from the Féile an Phobail office at 141-143 Falls Road on Tuesday 18th June from 6pm. There are a limited number of tickets available on a first come first served basis with a maximum of two tickets per person. It is strictly 16 years and over and photo ID will be required.

Another allocation of tickets will be available online from Ticketmaster on Friday, 21st June, from 9am. There is also a maximum of 2 tickets per person for this allocation.

Tickets will also be allocated via the Féile community engagement committee.

Youth/community groups are asked to send an email to info@feilebelfast.com stating clearly how your group is working with young people on a diversionary basis and the amount of tickets you would like to request.