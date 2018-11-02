Last chance to cast your vote for our Inspirational youth

WITH just hours to go until voting comes to a close for the Inspirational Youth of the West awards, rest assured – there is still time to cast your vote.

With over 173,000 online votes so far counted across 28 categories, our youth and their sterling work and endeavours will be honoured on Friday, November 9 at the Devenish Complex for the gala congratulatory evening hosted by Pamela Ballantine. Tickets are limited for the event which will include a 2 course meal and entertainment, so we advise parents to call us this week to secure your places.

You can still cast your vote on page 43 of this week’s paper and inside is our 16-page commemorative supplement which spotlights each and every nominee and the hard work they carry out for their community and for others, under the radar.

Voting will close TODAY, Friday, November 2, at 12 noon. The Andersonstown News would like to thank all who have voted so far for the worthy nominees and a special thanks to our generous sponsors – Kennedy Centre, Noel Grimley Electrics, Workforce Training Services, McDonalds Westwood, Specsavers Park Centre, SAG Credit Union and Cooper’s Pharmacy.

For ticket information please telephone 02890 619000.

To place your vote online visit:

www.belfastmediagroup.com/ youthawards/

Please follow and like us: