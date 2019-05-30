Largest TV in Ireland on sale in West Belfast electronic store

CUSTOMERS in Noel Grimley Electrics did a double take on Wednesday afternoon as the latest in TV technology was unveiled.

The 82” Samsung QLED, the first in the north, was unveiled – just in time for Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Spurs.

“It’s great to see the TV displayed in the store,” said owner Eamon Grimley, “we are a big Samsung dealer and were the first in the north to sell the 8K TV. That’s what we are here for, to showcase the latest in technology. People in West Belfast want the latest, most up-to-date technology available,” he said. “The QLED is the screen quality, it’s giving you the best in picture quality. With us being in the area we want to showcase the latest in technology for our customers and make it as accessible to everybody.”

With a £3999.99 price tag, Gerard Bonner explained how the TV has a wealth of top of the range additions.

“The TV is a quantum dot display, so it’s QLED, it has a layer of quantum dots, like wee fine crystals on it so it enhances the colour and the brightness. It’s basically two and a half times brighter than a standard LED TV and there are over a billion colours that come through on the screen.

“The two main things with the TV is that it has Apple TV. Previously you couldn’t mirror your iPhone to your TV but you can with this and you can access BT Sport so long as you have the app. If it’s being mounted on the wall and it’s not being used you can upload your own photos, have your own picture collage, a clock, the weather, news headlines coming up, you can change the colour of the background to blend in with your wall.

“Grimleys are the first to have it and we expect a lot of interest over the coming days.”

Please follow and like us: