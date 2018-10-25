Lagmore to get new 3G facility

PLANS are under way for a new state of the art 3G pitch in the White Rise area.

The new MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) is the biggest local authority investment in the Lagmore area in over a decade.

Speaking to the Daily Belfast, local Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker said: “We are so excited about this and we want the community to take ownership of it. We will have state of the art facilities, this will be a top rate training facility for local clubs and schools. Our kids deserve this. There will be high-tech lighting that will illuminate the pitch but won’t effect the houses near by.

“It’s vital that local kids get full use of this facility, we want it filled to capacity every day with schools, we envisage coaches training kids here, Gaelic clubs, soccer clubs, after-schools activities and outdoor gym classes. I believe this will transform the community.”

Work is due to begin in December and if all goes according to plan it should be completed by the end of March.

Cllr Baker said the investment by Belfast City Council is a big boost for the community.

“This area suffered badly under Lisburn Council and we are delighted now that this huge investment has come into the area. We have a population of just under 7,000 people here and they deserve nothing but first class facilities and that’s what we are delivering.

“As a father and a member of the community here I would love nothing better than on a Sunday morning having a blitz here, rather than going to other parts of Belfast. I’m very excited about the future.”

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn added: “I welcome the investment coming into the Lagmore area and commend the great work that has been done by our local Councillor in securing improvements to the White Rise pitch. The youth in this area and the wider Lagmore community will reap the benefits of important enhancements such as this.”