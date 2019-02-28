Lagmore bus service has been partially reinstated

A vital bus service that was pulled from the Colin area last Tuesday night – due to a spate of anti-social behaviour and attacks on Translink drivers – was reinstated last night (Wednesday).

The Andersonstown News reported last week how Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker was “fighting” to save the much needed 10d feeder service to Mount Eagles after it was taken off around 9pm last Tuesday night after five youths smashed a rear window of a bus inspector’s car and tried to pull at the doors of passing buses.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News Councillor Baker said the service will return as of Wednesday and Thursday this week, but that there will be no evening service on Friday or Saturday night.

Mr Baker said he will also be walking the bus route and “jumping on and off the shuttle buses over the next two nights” to restore confidence in the service.

“A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes since the service was pulled last week,” he said. “Everyone has got involved to have this restored.

“We need this vital service back. We have to be aware that driver safety, passenger safety is what is important; it’s about building confidence. I have to be on the ground with inspectors to build up that confidence.

“If anything happens at least I am there, I can identify people because at the end of the day what is happening here is a serious offence, young people could end up with a criminal record here,” he said.

“We are looking towards sustainability, working together with the community, Translink, the union, working on a strategy to prevent this from happening ever again. The impact since the service was pulled has been huge.

“It’s a one-mile walk from the bottom of Lagmore never mind the safety aspect at night. It’s a service we really need but it’s about making sure the drivers and Translink staff are safe doing their job.”