LADIES DAY: Apples Jade and Laurina to battle it out

THE WORLD CUP of National Hunt racing at Cheltenham will see an influx of thousands of Irish punters who descend on the festival every year and at 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, you will hear the ‘Cheltenham Roar’ as the runners line up for the opening race of the festival.

Over the four days, if we suggest anything 5/1 or above, it should be backed each-way. It’s a long, drawn-out four days ahead and it’s all about surviving the week and not losing too much. The usual PG advice applies: bet what you can afford, set a limit for the festival and stick to it.

Cheltenham 2019 – CHAMPION HURDLE 3.30pm

Let’s get stuck into Day One and we have seven races to battle through. If we can manage to stay ahead after the first day, then we are playing with bookmakers’ money come Wednesday. Now that, my friends, would the perfect start to a busy punting week.

There’s only one place to start on the opening day and that’s the Champion Hurdle and what a race we have to look forward to.

We are taking a chance in this one and are laying 2017 and 2018 winner Buveur D’Air. He didn’t look the same horse at Kempton when beaten by Verdana Blue.

So who wins it? We think it could be an Irish 1-2-3. The mares, Apples Jade and Laurina, will battle it out up the Cheltenham hill.

Apples Jade (2/1) absolutely blew the Irish Champion hurdle field away at Lepoardstown and we think she will take all the beating.

Willie Mullins’ Laurina (7/2) will be a massive danger to Apples Jade. Last year she took the field apart in the Novices’ Hurdle and looked the part when winning last at Punchestown and will be in the mix come Tuesday – a big player.

We like a ‘fat one’ and if Gavin Cromwell sends over Espoir D’Allen, take note. Beaten only once over hurdles, he has improved with every run this year and the 16 on offer looks great each-way value.

First Day Selections

1.30 Al’s Dancer 4/1 ➡️ e-w danger Aramon 12/1

2.05 Glen Forsa 4/1 ➡️ e-w danger Lalor 6/1

2.50 EW PIcks Mister Whitaker 8/1, Calipto 16/1

3.30 🏇Apples Jade 2/1 (NAP) ➡️ ew Laurina 7/2

4.10 🏇Benie Des Dieux 4/5 (Double) ➡️ ew Stormy Ireland,

4.45 EW PIcks Highway One O One 12/1, Walt 20/1

5.30 🏇Ok Corral 3/1 (Trixie) ➡️ ew Chef Des Obeaux 16/1