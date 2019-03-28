Kind hearts help Sheenagh get mobile

A TERMINALLY ill West Belfast woman who had her PIP payment/disability allowance stopped has thanked the community and all those who contributed to her fundraising drive to acquire a mobility adapted vehicle.

The Andersonstown News reported back in February how Sheenagh Mason’s world was turned upside down in December 2016 when she suffered a seizure in her home. After a CT and MRI scan the medical receptionist was diagnosed with a grade four brain tumour.

In February 2017, Sheenagh underwent seven and a half hours of open brain surgery which had to be halted after she developed a weakness on the left side of her body leaving her unable to walk. Due to Sheenagh’s length of stay in hospital for treatment her PIP payment/disability allowance was stopped. The family took matters into their own hands by setting up a gofundme page to raise £15,000 so that they could purchase a mobility vehicle, adapted for Sheenagh’s needs, so that she could leave Thompson House, a Lisburn palliative care hospital that the Clonard woman now calls home.

“I cannot thank everyone for their help and support, for their fundraising and donations, I’m beyond overwhelmed,” said Sheenagh. “This has given me the freedom that makes the little things seem okay. I really am so thankful.”

Sheenagh’s sister Jacqui said she too wanted to thank all those from the community who had so generously donated towards the fundraising drive.

“We were able to travel into Belfast for the first time in along while recently,” said Jacqui.

“We saw the Primark building and the walkways and it was like we were tourists. We are hoping to go out for a drive and some lunch to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. We are so thankful we can just now go out for a while. It means so much to Sheenagh and myself.”

