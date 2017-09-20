Kids put in danger by Cricky dog fouling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE chairman of Ardoyne GAC has appealed to dog owners to ensure their pets are not allowed on to the Cricky playing field after a recent spate of dog fouling incidents.

The state-of-the-art sports facility is used by a range of local clubs but Stephen McVicker said dog mess is causing a major problem and meant the full pitch couldn’t be used at a recent training session.

“It’s terrible,” he told the North Belfast News.

“We don’t know if it’s a dog getting in on its own or if an owner is using the pitch to walk the dog, but we are determined to find out.

“Dog mess causes a major danger to kids and we have young people here every day of the week. We are looking out for the offenders but it could be that someone is letting their dog run loose and it’s getting in.

“Whatever is happening the dog owner needs to get a grip and either pick it up or ensure their dog isn’t out on its own. Our groundsman does the best he can but it’s not his job to be cleaning up after inconsiderate dog owners.”

The Cricky reopened last year after a year-long renovation programme that saw it converted from a field into a 21st century GAA sports arena. Ardoyne GAC and Pearses GAC both playing their home games at the popular local facility.

Belfast City Council issue £80 on the spot fines for dog fouling.

Human contact with dog faeces is so harmful it can cause blindness and in some instances death through toxocariasis.