KFC Glengormley closes after rat scare

KFC in Glengormley has closed for a “full refurbishment” just days after a rat was spotted in the fast food restaurant.

A video of a large rat scuttling through the Antrim Road restaurant went viral on social media this week.

The clip has been viewed over 196,000 times since it was posted on Facebook by a Newtownabbey man on Monday (February 24).

A shocked customer is seen running for the exit as the rat scurries across the floor, with the food counter visible.

In a statement to the North Belfast News, the fast food giants said they were “on the case.”

A KFC spokesperson said: “This was a very unwelcome guest at our Glengormley restaurant. We’re on the case – the restaurant has now been closed for a full refurbishment and we hope to have everything sorted very soon.”

