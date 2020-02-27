Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Best of the west
Online February 27, 2020

KFC Glengormley closes after rat scare

KFC in Glengormley KFC in Glengormley
By Conor McParland

KFC in Glengormley has closed for a “full refurbishment” just days after a rat was spotted in the fast food restaurant.
A video of a large rat scuttling through the Antrim Road restaurant went viral on social media this week.
The clip has been viewed over 196,000 times since it was posted on Facebook by a Newtownabbey man on Monday (February 24).
A shocked customer is seen running for the exit as the rat scurries across the floor, with the food counter visible.
In a statement to the North Belfast News, the fast food giants said they were “on the case.”
A KFC spokesperson said: “This was a very unwelcome guest at our Glengormley restaurant. We’re on the case – the restaurant has now been closed for a full refurbishment and we hope to have everything sorted very soon.”

Please follow and like us: