KFC footage proves man didn’t burgle home: claim

THE brother of a man who’s been remanded in prison for his alleged involvement in an aggravated burglary in Ligoniel on Friday night says he is innocent.

Daniel Lundy says his brother Alan was targeted in an MI5-directed operation by the PSNI. He’s currently in Maghaberry.

Alan Lundy, of Thornberry Close, appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday charged with intent to steal and having a firearm. He is accused of being one of two masked men who forced their way into a house on the Ligoniel Road on Friday night where a suspected gun was brandished.

However, defence solicitor Darragh Mackin said Alan has provided a detailed account of his whereabouts on the night in question, ranging from being in a KFC fast food outlet 40 miles away from the scene of the crime, then travelling home and accessing WhatsApp and Facebook. Mr Mackin told the court that cell-site analysis and wifi account details can be provided to show Lundy was messaging on social media rather than taking part in any burglary and said it was a “fundamental case of mistaken identity”. District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused Mr Lundy bail, citing potential witness interference and he was remanded in custody to appear by video-link on March 15.

Alan’s partner’s house was raided late on Friday where he was arrested in front of his young children.

Alan’s brother Daniel told the North Belfast News that he is innocent and his arrest and remand is the latest in a long list of intimidation against his sibling.

“Alan is innocent, it is just internment,” he said.

“There is sufficient evidence to prove where he was at the time of this so-called incident.

“He is constantly stopped and searched and harassed. His family know where he was and everyone knows where he was.

“Alan’s partner’s house was searched and has been on numerous occasions with the doors put through and his kids literally dragged from their bed at all hours of the morning. This is nothing but MI5-directed.”

North Belfast Saoradh representative Dee Fennell says Alan is “a victim of the state”.

“Evidence has already been presented to the Magistrates Court when it was alleged he was involved in an incident in Ligoniel that he was 40 miles away in a fast food outlet and there is CCTV to prove that,” he said. “There is also proof via his phone that he was not there. There were also conflicting witness reports – one said it was Alan wearing a beige coat and the other said it was Marty wearing a black coat.

“In any other situation, Alan would be at home with his family and children but instead he was remanded and sent to Maghaberry. This is the second time Alan has been a victim of malicious prosecution and internment.

“In 2012, Alan was a steward at a GARC protest and was accused by a PSNI officer of throwing a stone. He was sent to Maghaberry and served three months and it was only then that the PSNI officer retracted the evidence. His family is constantly harassed on a regular basis and, in my view, Alan is a victim of the state.

“In the last ten years, Alan has been arrested between 25 and 30 times, had his house raided on more occasions than that, stopped and searched hundreds of time.

“I am a youth worker. There are four definitions of abuse: physical, psychological, sexual and neglect. No-one can tell me that Alan Lundy’s children being dragged out of their beds in the middle of the night is not psychological abuse of children.

“Alan Lundy personifies what is happening to republicans across the six counties. It should also be pointed out that Alan has never been convicted of anything under what the British government call the Terrorism Act.”