Keep the virtual presses rolling by subscribing to our e-papers

OVER the coming weeks, as the Coronavirus crisis most likely deepens, our priority will be to ensure our communities stay safe and healthy.

As newspapers based in the heart of vibrant communities on both sides of the Atlantic, we recognise our special role in providing a measured, vital news service to our readers.

We also have an obligation to bolster small businesses — the advertising backbone of our papers — who face uncertain times.

Already many of those small businesses have either significantly reduced their operations or, in the case of many entertainment venues, closed their doors for at least two weeks.

That in turn will mean a precipitous drop in the display advertising revenues we depend on to keep the (virtual) presses rolling, pay staff and meet our overheads.

One way in which you can support our teams is by taking out a subscription to our e=papers. The Belfast Media Group offers the Andersonstown News, North Belfast News and South Belfast News together for less than £1 per week.

The Irish Echo in the US can be purchased in its page-turning e-edition on your laptop or via iTunes for your mobile device for around $1 per week.

In both cases, that’s a saving on the print edition.

And, remember, family notices and classified ads can be placed directly online at belfastmediagroup.com and irishecho.com for those who are don’t wish to travel to our offices.

In normal circumstances, we could depend on the many community events we hold each year to give us an extra lift but we have now put all events in Belfast and the US — including the Best of the West ceremony and the Irish American Business Awards in Chicago — which were to have taken place in March and April on hold. Our plan is very much to hold those events later this year, circumstances permitting.

The Belfast Media Group and the Irish Echo — and the communities they serve — have come through tough times before. We are confident that together with you we will successfully negotiate the tough time that lies ahead not just for our newspapers but for the communities they serve.

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir

Managing Director Belfast Media Group

Publisher Irish Echo